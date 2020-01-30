Magi (XMG) Price Tops $0.0233 on Major Exchanges

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Magi has a market capitalization of $218,947.00 and $4.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magi has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Magi Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,398,244 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

