Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $14.34 on Thursday, hitting $208.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,408,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $636.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

