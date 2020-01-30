Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.53. 4,034,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.