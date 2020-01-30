MaidSafeCoin (MAID) One Day Trading Volume Tops $279,972.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $54.45 million and approximately $279,972.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.03091269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia.

