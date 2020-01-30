Main Street Research LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $16.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,442.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,398.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,272.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,001.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.