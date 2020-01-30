Main Street Research LLC Has $16.05 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

