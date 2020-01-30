Main Street Research LLC Sells 306 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Main Street Research LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its stake in Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $14.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,442.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,398.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,273.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

