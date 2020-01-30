Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $913.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.