Manitowoc (MTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

