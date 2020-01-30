Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market capitalization of $195,606.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manna has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000207 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,052.70 or 0.94728454 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,616,680 coins and its circulating supply is 651,791,884 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

