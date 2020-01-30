MannKind (MNKD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/21/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – MannKind had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc.

12/27/2019 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2019 – MannKind is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

MannKind stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 2,140,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $320.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.30. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.34.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MannKind by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 507,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

