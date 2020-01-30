Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 14,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.