Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Marine Products has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marine Products to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of Marine Products stock remained flat at $$14.28 during trading on Thursday. 476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,752. The firm has a market cap of $509.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.66. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

