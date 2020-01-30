Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of Markel worth $130,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Markel by 35.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $251,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Markel by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $9,790,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,171.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,216.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total value of $91,588.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,351 shares in the company, valued at $39,161,077.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $3,997,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

