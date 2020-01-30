MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $6.12 on Thursday, hitting $358.16. The stock had a trading volume of 245,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

