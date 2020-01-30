MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess comprises about 1.1% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.84. 154,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,497. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.15 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

