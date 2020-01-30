MarketAxess’ (MKTX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $372.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $406.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $8.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.47. 583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $207.15 and a twelve month high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 111.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

