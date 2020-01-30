Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.17-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60.

Shares of MRLN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 12,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,377. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $257.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

