Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of MAR opened at $142.61 on Thursday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

