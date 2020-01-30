Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

MMC stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,444. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

