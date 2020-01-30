MarteXcoin Price Tops $0.0076 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. MarteXcoin has a total market cap of $29,742.00 and $28.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006621 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003781 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007912 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,894,282 coins. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

