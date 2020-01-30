Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 476.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 909.1%.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at $76,709.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,894 shares of company stock valued at $61,134. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.