Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) VP Buys $29,700.00 in Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) VP Chris H. Booth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 10,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,126. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.17. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

