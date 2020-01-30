Masari Reaches Market Cap of $206,891.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Masari has a total market cap of $206,891.00 and $291.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

