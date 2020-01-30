Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $424,124.00 and $96,456.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

