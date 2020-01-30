Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 8.6% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,149 shares of company stock worth $96,463,335. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.94 and a 200 day moving average of $284.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.