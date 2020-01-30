Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $12,351,944.08 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total transaction of $12,469,093.52.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24.

On Thursday, January 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54.

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,097,656.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.63 and a 200 day moving average of $284.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.