Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Shares of MA opened at $320.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

