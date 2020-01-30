Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $343.00 Price Target at Stephens

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $325.00 to $343.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

NYSE MA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $320.22. 1,682,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.61. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,149 shares of company stock worth $96,463,335. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

