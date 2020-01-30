Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $380.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.45. The stock had a trading volume of 343,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.61. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $197.66 and a 12-month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 784.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,870,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,899,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,899,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

