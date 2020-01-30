Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $347.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $319.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,905. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.61. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The company has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Mastercard by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 433,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

