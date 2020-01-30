Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $364.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $305.00 to $364.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $323.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.