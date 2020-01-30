Matchpool Market Capitalization Tops $129,810.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $129,810.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

