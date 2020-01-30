Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinEgg, IDEX and LBank. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $5.42 million and $494,989.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00716136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007161 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 635,145,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,997,983 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, HADAX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

