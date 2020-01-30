Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.11

News headlines about Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mattel earned a coverage optimism score of 2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

