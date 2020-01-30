Max Property Group (MPG) Price Reaches $0.0050

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $593,413.00 and $30,043.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlockStamp (BST) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016944 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000568 BTC.

999 (999) traded 84.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000893 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005523 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

