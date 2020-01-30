Maxcoin Reaches Market Cap of $206,961.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $206,961.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

