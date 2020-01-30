Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Maxim Integrated Products has a payout ratio of 86.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.72. 6,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

