Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 46,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $754,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $1,668,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

