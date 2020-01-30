MB8 Coin (MB8) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,726.00

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, MB8 Coin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One MB8 Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. MB8 Coin has a market cap of $1.97 million and $1,726.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043629 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00074988 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MB8 Coin Coin Profile

MB8 is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,159,242 coins. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

