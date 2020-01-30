Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.42.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $214.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.