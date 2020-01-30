Mcdonald’s’ (MCD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $218.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.26.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. The company has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.43. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

