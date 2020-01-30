Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:MCD opened at $214.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

