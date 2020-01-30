Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.26.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.84. 1,485,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

