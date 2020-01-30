Measurable Data Token Price Down 0.4% This Week (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $13.77. Measurable Data Token has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token (CRYPTO:MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2015. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 558,975,019 coins. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co.

Buying and Selling Measurable Data Token

Measurable Data Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Measurable Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Measurable Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Measurable Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

