Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,742,000 after buying an additional 6,974,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,012,000 after buying an additional 2,030,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,051,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,182,000 after buying an additional 919,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after buying an additional 702,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 618,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 567,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,018,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,040. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

