MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $32,021.00 and $1,089.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.