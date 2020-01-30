Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Major Shareholder Sells $32,832.00 in Stock

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 14,900 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $32,482.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 25,100 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,718.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 43,924 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $97,072.04.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 52,669 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $117,978.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 13,597 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $29,913.40.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,500 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $45,100.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,271 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,582.65.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,696 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $5,931.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,193 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $141,777.23.

On Monday, December 16th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 67,162 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $143,055.06.

NYSE:MCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 139,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Medley Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 208.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is -55.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medley Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medley Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medley Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

