Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 82.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 231,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.15. The company has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

