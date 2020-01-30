Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 487,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.